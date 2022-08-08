One of the most anticipated projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this point is of course James Gunn-led Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie that brings back Star-Lord aka Chris Pratt, with Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper is even more exciting by the thought of it all. And adding more to the anticipation is Will Poulter entering the franchise as Adam Warlock. But what is making buzz now is his relationship with Gamora.

Yes, you read that right. Over the past few days, the hot topic on the Internet has been about Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 capturing the relationship between Adam Warlock and Gamora. There have been theories reported and many bits and pieces speculated in the mainstream.

Turns out Will Poulter is now ready to talk about the same as he debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Adam Warlock. The actor in the latest conversation has revealed that he is even more clueless on this topic than the audience who is talking about it. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

It was recently as per CBR when Will Poulter sat down to talk about debuting as Adam Warlock in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3. It was in the middle of the conversation he was asked whether he romances Gamora in the movie to which he was as surprised as the audience. “I didn’t even…I didn’t even know this. This is breaking news to me,” Poulter admitted. “Is that the expectation for Vol. 3, is it?”

If you are unversed, as per the source material, Gamora was never into Peter Quill. She was introduced to Adam Warlock as they formed a team. Gradually being with each other they develop feelings and become a couple. But seems like the film is not entirely close to the source material.

Recently talking about their version of Adam Warlock in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn said people will love Will Poulter’s take on it. “I think like all of the Guardians, he has a very specific personality,” Gunn said. “When you have a character like Adam, who has been written by a bunch of different comic book writers, each one has their own take on Adam. This is our take on Adam, and I think he’s a pretty spectacular character.”

