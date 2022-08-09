Britney Spears’ beau Sam Asghari is proud of the singer’s n*de photos and thinks her kids should be too. If one follows the pop queen on Instagram, then they would know that she often goes bold and posts n*ked pictures. This became a topic of discussion after Spears’ ex Kevin Federline, with whom she shares her two kids, said such photos embarrass their children.

A couple of days back, Kevin made a statement where he said that Sean and Jayden are not seeing their mother. He added that the boys made the decision to not attend Britney’s wedding with Sam. The Toxic singer reacted to this and said that it saddens her that her ex discusses her relationship with her kids in public.

It was also revealed that it was not true and Britney Spears was just recently with her kids. Now, Sam Asghari has also clapped back at Kevin Federline for saying that Britney’s kids are embarrassed. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Sam said, “Even if there was truth to [Britney’s] kids being ashamed” of her, it “wouldn’t be the first teenagers [to be embarrassed] of their parents at one point.”

“Eventually, if not already, [the boys] will realize their mother’s choices are harmless and an expression of newly found freedom,” Sam Asghari said.“There is nothing to be embarrassed about — just lots of things to be proud of,” he continued. Sam and Britney Spears recently tied the knot and celebrated their honeymoon at a coastal paradise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xo💄💋👱🏻‍♀️ (@framingbritneyspears)

Just after that, Britney shared a series of n*de photos. It is not the only time that she has posted racy pics. But we totally agree with Sam Asghari, it is her expression of freedom, and we love to see it.

While talking about Britney Spears, the singer recently hit the headlines after it was revealed that she will be returning to the music scene by collaborating with Elton John on a new song.

