There is no end to the drama that unfolds around Kim Kardashian and her pals almost every day. The beauty mogul after making headlines for her divorce, relationship, and PDA, has now hit the news for breaking up with 9-month-long beau Pete Davidson. The two who have been making numerous public appearances as their love bloomed have finally decided to call it off. Turns out this has left Kanye West pretty happy. So happy that he even broke his Instagram hiatus.

For the unversed, Kim and Pete started dating around October 2021 after they appeared together and kissed in the SNL skit. This was in between the whole Kanye-Kim divorce row. In no time they became the most spoken about couple and were madly in love. Most recently the distance between them made headlines and how they were trying to meet.

But looks like long distance has killed their relationship and the two couldn’t work it out as they parted ways. Now turns out Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson breaking up have left Kanye West supremely happy. Making a random comeback to Instagram, he took a dig at his former wife and the SNL fame. Read on to know everything you should.

In his now-deleted Instagram post, Kanye West shared a photoshopped image of a newspaper with the main headline on the front page reading “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT 28.” This was a reference to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Adding more fuel to the fire, he added a line underneath that read, “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

nah Kanye heard Kim & Pete broke up so he woke up and chose violence pic.twitter.com/szdxZsHMA5 — SOUND (@itsavibe) August 8, 2022

The post has triggered a big conversation on social media and netizens have been talking about it. Skete, for the unversed, is the nickname Kanye West gave Pete Davidson when he started dating his former wife Kim Kardashian. He even led a campaign against the SNL star and that had made news in numbers. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

