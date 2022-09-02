After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt is the latest actress who has been nailing maternity fashion and how. The actress, who’s expecting her first baby with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, has been on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Brahmastra. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is up for release and will hit the screens on next Friday, i.e., September 9. It also stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.

Reportedly, it is also being said that the Ayan Mukerji directorial will also see Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in a cameo role.

Coming back to Alia Bhatt’s maternity fashion, the actress opted for a floral dress. Recently, the actress wore a pink floral strap dress which is paired with full sleeves matching blazer. Hiding her baby bump smartly, Alia Bhatt looks no less than a diva in this fashion pick. Alia sported her look with nude make-up and nude lips.

Letting her hair wavy down, Alia Bhatt looks PHAT as she rounds of her look with statement small hoop earrings. Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania)

Earlier, Alia Bhatt was seen sporting a polka dot dress with dramatic sleeves. Keeping it simple and sober, the Raazi actress looked perfect while hiding her baby bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JODI (@thejodilife)

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Brahmastra has made news for its cancelled event. Koimoi brought you exclusive details from the field and reported a few possible reasons behind the cancellation. It was Brahmastra Pre-release event, which was slated to take place at the Ramoji film city, Hyderabad. Apart from Alia and Ranbir Kapoor, fans were also waiting to see Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli at the event. However, the cancellation of the meet has left fans upset so much so that they are now demanding an apology.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s latest look? Do let us know.

