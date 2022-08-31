Basking in the success, Shehnaaz Gill has now become the topic of every discussion owing to her professional and personal life. After starring in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Sana recently announced her 2nd Bollywood film ‘100%’ with John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi in the lead.

Apart that, she often takes social media by storm whenever she posts a photo of herself on the Internet, thanks to her millions of followers.

Shehnaaz Gill recently took the red carpet of the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022 by storm when she appeared to put her best fashion foot forward. The actress looked true-blue desi in an ethnic avatar. For the starry night, Shehnaaz Gill looked no less than a diva in an all-white saree. She picked a Manish Malhotra embroidered sheer saree which had frills on the border of the pallu. She paired the designer saree with a sexy blouse and a sequined potli bang.

For make-up, she decided to go with subtle nude make-up with to-the-point contouring. Keeping highlighter on point, Sana looked glowing with nude lips and alluring eyes.

In accessories, Shehnaaz Gill picked absolutely nothing but just stud earrings. Looking straight into the camera, Sana takes her fans’ breath away. Check out her look below:

Soon after her photos surfaced on the web, her Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Raghav Juyal dropped a lovely comment. He wrote, “U we’re trending more than Filmfare yesterday , that’s your award.”

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, later it was changed to Bhaijaan. Now the makers have finally zeroed in on this new title which they announced on the occasion of Salman Khan’s 34th anniversary in Bollywood. It also stars Pooja Hedge, and Siddharth Nigam in pivotal roles.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Shehnaaz Gill’s red carpet look, do let us know.

