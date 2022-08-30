Rakul Preet Singh is currently garnering a lot of appreciation for her recently released films and also is trending for her upcoming projects. However, apart from being an actress, she often leads the headlines for her personal life and sartorial choices. She has a knack for ethnic looks but it’s her western looks that attract most of her fans. Over time, she has proved that she is a true fashionista.

Advertisement

Rakul Singh, who never missed a chance to put her best fashion foot forward, is now in a steady romantic relationship with Jackky Bhagnani. And together, they make quite a stylish couple.

Advertisement

However, currently, Rakul Preet Singh is promoting her upcoming film CuttPutlli, and her outfit choices for her each promotional day are keeping us quite hooked on her Instagram handle. If you live under the rocks and don’t know her to be a fashionista, then scroll down to check out these 5 looks of her!

Rakul Preet Singh in a black bodycon dress

Rakul Singh wore a gorgeous black solid-coloured bodycon dress that featured an off-shoulder neckline and thigh-slit detailing. She completed her look with brown smokey eyes, brown lip shade and kept her hair open in soft curls. Rakul accessorised her getup with a pair of hoops and finger rings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh in a pop of colour

Runway 34 actress wore a striking pink coloured co-ord set including a ruched bralette, a body-hugging skirt and a crop coat. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings. For makeup, Rakul opted for a pink-toned look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul in a little red dress

Rakul Singh wore a stunning red-coloured corset detailing mini dress with a plunging neckline which she paired with a broad shoulder coat of the same colour. She completed her look with soft and dewy makeup. She accessorised her look with a dainty neckpiece and a pair of hoops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul in white on white

Rakul Preet Singh knows how to style a simple outfit with utmost perfection. She paired a white corset top with white cargo pants but changed the whole casual look into an elegant one with a gold shackle neckpiece and pearl-studded finger rings. For makeup, Rakul went full on board with red lipstick, soft smokey eyes and blushed cheeks. She left her pin-straight hair open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul in zebra prints and leather pants

Rakul Singh has a unique choice. She can even make a casual outfit look classy. In the recent promotional event, Rakul wore a white and black zebra printed crop top, and she paired it with black leather pants. For makeup, she opted for a smokey look and accentuated it with a brown lip shade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

What do you think of Rakul Preet Singh’s fab 5 looks? Let us know which one was your favourite!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Hina Khan Flaunts Her 10/10 Beach Body Donning A Crop-Top, A Short Ruched Skirt’s Co-Ord Set, Which Is Both Hot & Cute!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram