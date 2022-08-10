“Black makes me look thin and green makes you look fat,” who agrees with Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? We do. And proving how true this statement is are Bollywood’s beauty actresses Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tamannaah Bhatia and Kiara Advani. These four divas recently slayed in black and looked way too s*xy.

Advertisement

Not only do they look like goddesses in their ensembles, but they can also give anyone – be they real or fictional characters a run for their money. Scroll below to check out their looks and read about their ensembles more in detail and let us know who was the s*xiest of the four below.

Rakul Preet Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Rakul Preet Singh can give anyone a run for their money be they top models, A-list actresses in Hollywood or Bollywood or even our favourite on-screen characters in this black gown. Just like her caption – “unstoppable force,” Rakul looked ready to kill people with s*xiness in this backless lacey-sheer, sequined creation by the fashion brand Alamour.

While she took the hotness quotient notches higher with its non-existing back, the plunging alter, V-neck neckline teased the sides of her b**bs. If this itself is enough to get you fanning yourself, the sheer, lace-like skirt made her look even more gorgeous as it showed off her legs without actually doing so. The tease is what makes her look more s*xy isn’t it! Instead of the dainty jewellery paired with dusky makeup, bold red lips would have made her look like a siren – agree?

Kiara Advani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Kiara Advani looked too hot to handle as she showed off her perfect curves in this black Galvan London’s siren dress. And let us tell you, the Kabir Singh actress looked every bit what the dress is named. The ensemble – which can still confuse you as to whether it’s a two-piece creation or a dress, featured a mesh scalloping detail that puts more emphasis on her waist.

Given that the rest of the dress is pretty plain, the actress’ attitude, her perfect, on-point makeup and voluptuous mane done in soft curls, makes her look like a goddess. Kiara, with this ‘beauty in black’, look, proved that even a simple ensemble that helps emphasise your body can make you look a million bucks.

Tamannaah Bhatia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Captioning it “Breaking the Mould!” Tamannaah Bhatia looked like a s*xy goddess in a black velvet off-shoulder bow gown by (as she put it) the world’s youngest couturier Andrea Brocca. The dangerously high slit – that overlapped almost near her hip, showed off her well-toned legs that looked longer thanks to the extremely high black heels.

While the bottom half of the ensemble is enough to get the mercury rising, the wide, off-shoulder sweetheart neckline teased glimpses of her cl*avage. We have to say, that elegant pose coupled with the hair pulled back in a low bun, light makeup and minimal jewellery makes her look like a s*xy royal who is just too hot to handle.

Aditi Rao Hydari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

While the other ensembles on our list had the Bollywood dressed completely in black, Aditi Rao Hydari slayed in a polka dot corset dress. Though it looks simple at first glance, this Sisters of Soul Boutique creation – with a transparent waist area made the Padmaavat look as elegant and regal in real life as she did in the SLB film.

The sweetheart neck tube dress showed off her s*xiness, while the sheer ribbed corset work accented her curvy waist. But that’s not all. The textured dress paired with the sky-high heels and fierce makeup makes her someone who will fight tooth and nail and still emerge victorious looking like a goddess.

Between Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tamannaah Bhatia and Kiara Advani’s black ensembles which one did you like the best? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Lively Light Blue-Coloured Kurta Set Would Be A Perfect Pick For You This Raksha Bandhan To Steal The Limelight!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram