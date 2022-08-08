My favourite festival is around the corner and I haven’t yet decided on what I’ll be wearing this year. I’m talking about ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and all the sisters across the country love this festival for obvious reasons. Haha! Now, if you haven’t still decided on the outfit, we have got you some inspiration and you can take notes from it. Kareena Kapoor Khan just wore a lively light blue coloured kurta set and its simplicity would make you steal the limelight wherever you will go. Scroll below to take a look at her video.

Kareena happens to be really popular on social media with over 9 million followers on Instagram. And not to mention, we love her fashion sense and she never fails to give us style goals with her chic wardrobe. From plain t-shirts to glittery ensembles, she can rock anything and everything with so much ease and grace.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha and the beauty wore a beautiful light blue-coloured kurta set from Devnaagri and it’s so pretty that it almost took our breath away.

Bebo’s suit had light work with silver threads and came with matching palazzo pants and a dupatta. The dupatta of the suit had tassels attached at the ends and it gave a fresh look to her entire outfit. She accessorised her look with oxidised jhumkis with pink kundan on it and donned juttis to finish off the look.

For makeup, she went with her signature glam look with pink and nude tones on the eyes, glossy lips and kept her tresses open. If you want to go simple this Raksha Bandhan, Bebo’s pretty kurta set would fit the bill perfectly and would make you stand out with its gorgeous light thread work on it.

Take a look at her pictures below:

‘Bebo main bebo, dil mera lelo,’ aptly suits her and how! Haha!

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s chic promotional look from today? Tell us in the comments below.

