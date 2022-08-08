Kareena Kapoor Khan never misses an opportunity to make heads turn every time she makes a public appearance. Be it her gym looks, airport looks or red carpet appearances, we love how Bebo can nail all the looks with so much ease and grace. Earlier today, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress was spotted in Bandra looking uber cool in a baggy t-shirt and mom jeans and now netizens are trolling her for her look and have also dragged her husband Saif Ali Khan in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kareena is super popular on social media with over 9 million followers on Instagram. She’s also quite active and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life there and keeps her fans entertained. She’s currently busy promoting her upcoming film with Aamir Khan which happens to be a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ iconic film ‘Forrest Gump’.

Now talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest city spotting, the beauty was spotted wearing a baggy tie and dyed t-shirt with a heart in the middle and paired it with mom jeans. Kareena accessorised her look with sunglasses, flats and a smartwatch.

She donned a messy high bun to go with her casual look. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Bebo can make anything look cool!

Reacting to her look, a user on Instagram commented, “Saif k kpde h 🥱” Another user commented, “Ye pagal kuch bhi pehen ti he.” A third user commented, “Abey yeh toh wahi bhootni he na jisne boli this I’m not force anyone to watch my films😂😂😂” A fourth user commented, “Ajeeb se lagri. Alien type Aisa lagra aatey ki bori me gir ke aayi hai.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Kareena Kapoor Khan for her chic attire from her latest outing? Tell us in the comments below.

