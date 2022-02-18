Kareena Kapoor Khan was known for her ‘size zero’ figure for the longest time. The actress witnessed an altogether different journey when she welcomed parenthood with her husband Saif Ali Khan. She worked out and achieved a toned body again after Taimur Ali Khan. But things appear different to fans post Jeh and netizens aren’t happy! Scroll below for details.

It was last year in February when Kareena gave birth to her second child, Jeh Ali Khan. As expected, getting back to a toned figure takes time. But we have seen actresses like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty who did it like a pro!

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actress donned a black tank top and paired it with pink joggers. Completing her fun look were white sneakers, a black cap and a handbag.

While many thought Kareena Kapoor Khan was looking quite funky, others trolled her over the visible paunch in the viral video. Some fans even claimed that the Laal Singh Chaddha actress had revived her body in a much better manner post the birth of her first son Taimur Ali Khan.

A user wrote, “Bebo needs to start exercising again, she has put on too much weight.”

Another commented, “Am shocked she was more fit and toned when she had taimur.what happened to her”

“She aged man,” wrote another.

A fan even came to Bebo’s defence and replied, “She’s is also a normal woman. This is exactly what other actresses lack. They have set these unrealistic body standards that a woman’s body should be perfect and slim. For a change an actress is flaunting a normal body and people like you will give unasked advises… As far as her profession goes,she will lose the weight when she has to face the camera… Not when she’s not working and literally having lunch with her personal friends”

Check out the viral video ft Kareena Kapoor Khan below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

All we can say is we love Kareena Kapoor Khan in each and every avatar!

