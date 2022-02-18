Actress Sunny Leone created quite a stir when she entered the Bigg Boss 5 house back in 2013. Now she is one of the sought after actresses in Bollywood. Once again, the actress created quite a stir on social media reporting identity theft. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

The actress on Thursday took to Twitter and alleged that some miscreant has used her PAN card to procure a loan of Rs 2,000 which has affected her credit score. She even accused India Bulls Securities of doing nothing to help her out.

Advertisement

Sunny Leone tweeted, “This just happened to me. INSANE. Some idiot used my Pan to take a 2000 RS loan and FCK’d my CIBIL score and @IVLSecurities did nothing to help sort. HOW DOES INDIA BULLS ALLOW THIS @ibhomeloans @CIBIL_Official”

Soon after her tweet, the actress followed up with another tweet claiming that Indiabulls Securities Limited and Indiabulls Home Loans have promptly resolved her issue. She even thanked them. “Thank you @IVLSecurities @ibhomeloans @CIBIL_Official for swiftly fixing this & making sure it will NEVER happen again. I know you will take care of all the others who have issues to avoid this in the future. NO ONE WANTS TO DEAL WITH A BAD CIBIL !!! Im ref. to my previous post (sic).”

Thank you @IVLSecurities @ibhomeloans @CIBIL_Official for swiftly fixing this & making sure it will NEVER happen again. I know you will take care of all the others who have issues to avoid this in the future. NO ONE WANTS TO DEAL WITH A BAD CIBIL !!! Im ref. to my previous post. — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) February 17, 2022

Sunny Leone‘s tweet opened a flood gate of complaints from other victims. Several complainants have claimed that they are facing show-cause notices by collection agents for loans they never took. This has affected their credit scores as the credit reports have listed loans they had never availed as defaults.

The issue seemingly traces back to November last year. A journalist Aditya Kalra alerted the issue a few days back. He wrote, “Shocking revelation in my credit report. A loan disbursed by IVL Finance (Indiabulls) Dhani with my PAN number and name, addresses in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. I have no clue. How can a disbursal happen on my name and PAN? In default already.”

Must Read: When Ranveer Singh’s Comment On Anushka Sharma’s A** Made Her Hit Him Right Then & There

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube