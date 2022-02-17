Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors of Bollywood at the moment who has worked in a variety of genres in the last decade. He made his debut with the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat and was last seen in the biopic movie 83, which received raving reviews from the audience. A few years back, the actor appeared as a guest on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan alongside actress Anushka Sharma and a comment made by him left the internet quite shocked to say the least.

For the unversed, Ranveer and Anushka were said to be in a relationship for a brief period around the time they worked together in YRF’s Band Baaja Baaraat. They reunited for the movie Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011 and most reports around that time suggested that they had grown quite close to each other. The alleged couple never really confirmed their dating rumours and eventually split up within the next two years.

In a throwback video from the year 2011, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma can be seen interacting with Karan Johar in the third season of his talk show. In a part of the video, Ranveer can be seen looking at Anushka, who was sitting right next to him, before saying, “Hey, you want your a** pinched? I’m right here.”

Anushka Sharma was so stunned at Ranveer’s words that she directly looked at Karan Johar in disbelief. Karan, who was just as surprised with the comment, continued to laugh without interrupting his guests.

Anushka reacted by hitting Ranveer Singh on his arm several times but decided to not take the topic further. She told him, “Don’t talk to me like that”, making it clear that she does not approve of it. Here’s a look at the video.

