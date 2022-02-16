The big clash between Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, and Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast has been finally averted. It was yesterday, Aamir’s production house took to social media and informed about the film’s postponement. But wait, the film isn’t getting a solo release as Akshay Kumar is all ready to lock horns!

The pandemic has spoilt some major plans for Bollywood. Aamir‘s highly-anticipated LSC is one such big movie that has suffered a lot. The film was first scheduled to release during Christmas 2020. It further got postponed by a year i.e. Christmas 2021. Then it was finalized to arrive on 14th April 2021. Yesterday, it got pushed for the fourth time.

Aamir Khan Productions’ statement read, “This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide.”

The team even thanked Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut for postponing their biggie, Adipurush, in order to make the date vacant for Laal Singh Chaddha.

It would be a big relief for the LSC team as the clash with KGF 2 and Beast is avoided. However, it is now all set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan. For the unversed, Raksha Bandhan is helmed by Aanand L Rai and stars Bhumi Pednekar as a female lead. As Rai and Kumar’s Atrangi Re worked wonders with the audience, there’s a strong buzz for RB.

Let’s see if Aamir Khan manages to secure a solo release date by having a talk with the Raksha Bandhan team.

