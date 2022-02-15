While Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, her boyfriend and Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is in Dubai for Expo 2020 which is hosting the world for 182 days. At the event, the Brahmastra star spoke about the importance of sports in his life.

Ranbir is a terrific actor. However, often he is spotted playing football with other Bollywood celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and a few others. On several occasions, he expressed his love for the game. Now he reveals the importance of sports.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor at Expo 2020 Dubai said, “Life teaches you so much through sports. It teaches you discipline and teamwork and you can apply that to your profession and different aspects of your life … It has helped me build relationships in my life.”

The Shamshera actor was also asked which Bollywood celebrities will he choose if he had to put together a team for a fictional football tournament. He picked Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Ranbir also explained why he chose the Bollywood superstars, “A goalie is someone who’s tall and has long hands/legs. So, the granddaddy of the industry Mr Amitabh Bachchan will be a good fit. For the penalty shoot-out, the greatest goal scorers in the industry are the three Khans and I will choose them.”

Ranbir Kapoor also said that playing football lifts up his mood. Even he was down with COVID-19, his football team Mumbai City FC’s win at the ISL lifted his spirits. Talking about it, he said, “The elation that I felt when we won the finals is something I have never experienced. I haven’t experienced it at any film release or any romantic date.”

