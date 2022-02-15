Bollywood’s chocolate boy, Ranveer Singh has never failed to impress us with his energetic acting skills. From his playing a con man in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl to playing India’s most renowned captain, Kapil Dev in his recent release 83, Singh has come a long way in the Bollywood industry.

Advertisement

Apart from hai promising roles in his movies, the Gully Boy actor is also quite famous for one thing, his bold attitude. Singh has always been vocal about taboo topics like S*x. Well did you know that the actor had once revealed when he lost his virginity?

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh had once opened up about his virginity in front of the media, back in 2014. While having a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Ranveer explained, when he lost his virginity. The Gunday actor said, “I think I was around 12 when I did it. I started everything early, everything! I was way ahead – so much so, that in school all the mothers used to say he (Ranveer) is that rotten apple that’s spoiling our kids.”

While continuing on the topic, Ranveer Singh also explained how he was a guru for his group back then, and how he used to teach them stuff he knew. He said, “I used to hold sermons with all the boys surrounding me and I used to teach them. They hadn’t heard of it and I became the expert because I had started very early.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently living a happy married life with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. The two love birds had gotten hitched in October 2018.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Kabir Khan’s 83. The actor was seen working alongside his wife Deepika Padukone in the film. Talking about his upcoming projects, the actor has, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in his kitty.

For more such amazing throwback stories, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Anupamaa Is Better Than Gehraiyaan, Writes Netizen As He ‘Honestly’ Reviews Deepika Padukone’s Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube