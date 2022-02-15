Bollywood’s one of the favourite couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been dating for a long time. The two are often spotted together on film screenings and dinner dates around the city. They will be seen together in the upcoming film Brahmastra and reports of their wedding are also making rounds.

While Ranbir is a brilliant actor, he has an image of a gossipmonger. Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor had previously stated that the actor gossips a lot. However, his girlfriend and Gangubai Kathiawadi actress have something else to say about him.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Alia Bhatt claims that Ranbir Kapoor is not a gossipmonger and he just has a bad reputation. She said, “I’ve not heard Ranbir say one bad thing about anyone in my life and that’s what I love about him the most. Even if he is criticising someone, he (is careful about it). He only believes in good things, otherwise don’t say it. I think that’s amazing. He doesn’t even like gossip, because of Ranbir I have become a non-gossiper. (He says) don’t gossip about anybody. He’s got a bad reputation that he is a gossiper, he’s not a gossiper. He doesn’t gossip at all.”

Well, Alia’s statement is quite the opposite of what Karan Johar had said about the Brahmastra actor on The Kapil Sharma Show. The ace filmmaker and producer said, “If we need to broadcast the news, we should give it to Ranbir (Kapoor). He’ll have it published in the papers in two days.”

Not just Karan, but Sonam Kapoor too claimed that his Saawariya co-star loves to gossip. Appearing on No Filter Neha, she said, “Ranbir Kapoor, he loves gossiping. I don’t know anybody who loves gossiping as much as he does. He is very seeda but he loves to gossip.”

