Ever since the first teaser of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa starrer Gehraiyaan was shared online, netizens got super excited to see such a talented bunch of actors together. The film created a lot of buzz, some even loved the film but others were super disappointed with the final outcome. A fan was so disappointed with the film that he claimed Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is much better.

Directed by Shakun Batra, who also co-wrote the script. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also features, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, there are so many negative reviews for the film but a section of society has also been defending the Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Gehraiyaan. On the other hand, a frustrated netizen shared a lengthy and honest review of the film which is now going viral. The netizen even compared the Shakun Batra directorial with the Anupama featuring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna.

The netizen wrote, “Ananya Panday aur Deepika Padukone cousins hotey hain, dono ka ek ek bf hota hai, Deepika ka bf nalla hai ekdum, aur Ananya ka bf fake rich h, to Deepika 2 dialogue marne pe hi patt jati hai. Ananya ke bf se aur fir hookups shuru aur apne nalle berozgar ko dump krdeti hai. Ab jo fake rich banda h vo Ananya ke baap matlab apne honey wale sasur ke paiso se business krra hai par ek number ka fraudiya hai, uska fraud pakda na jae to usko cover krne ke liye aur chota sa fraud krta hai Ananya ke sath, par Deepika ko bolta hai baby shona ily ham shadi krenge.”

“Deepika as usual chats dekhleti hai ski Ananya ki sath ki sala ye to double game khelra hai aur full usko mata chad jati hai aur vo bandey ko mardeti hai galti se, ab iss sabka koi sense bana? Nahi na? Bas movie ka bhi koi sense nahi hai, 4 actor velle baithey they to camera man ko zabardasti 100 rupay deke banwali movie wahiyat hai ekdum, isse better Anupama dekhlo.”

The honest opinion about Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Gehraiyaan is going viral and netizens cant stop themselves. Reacting to this a user wrote, “I was actually thinking of watching this movie. This review saved my time. Thanks a ton,” another wrote, “Thank you , ankh kohol diya apne mein toh Hotstar se Prime video jaane hi wala tah,” a third user wrote, “Or ye bilkul bhi relatable nhi h INDIAN MIDDLE CLASS k liye. Sala yatch pe jate h holiday pe 😂 to mne to dekhna he nhi h trailer se he pta chl gya tha,” a fourth user wrote, “Anupama dekho, Mtlb agar banda keh raha hai ki Anupama better option hai toh bhai samjh lo picture kis level pe operate kar rahi hai.”

Anupama dekho 🤷‍♀️…..

Or ye bilkul bhi relatable nhi h INDIAN MIDDLE CLASS k liye

Let us know how much you agree with this hilarious review of Gehraiyaan?

