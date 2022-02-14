Shakun Batra’s recent release Gehraiyaan starring, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi has been the talk of the town lately. The film has managed to win many hearts through its mind-twisting plots. However, there are many viewers out there who found the movie nothing but a waste of their time.

While many fans are showering love over Shakun Batra’s directorial on social media, the trolls are now busy making memes on the movie and expressing their dislike towards it. Amidst this, Karan Johar’s Dharma Production had accidentally reposted a meme (a negative review) of the film on their Instagram stories.

So, the team of Gehraiyaan is presently busy garnering positive reviews on their social media handles. From Deepika Padukone to Ananya Pandey, the whole star cast has been reposting the positive reviews they have bagged for the film. Karan Johar’s Dharma Production has been doing the same. However, amidst all those positive reviews, the production house accidentally reposted a negative review of the film.

The negative review shared by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production read, “The only Gehraiyaan after watching Gehraiyaan are the one’s in my brain because of all the brain damage that movie gave me.” Well, realising that this was a huge mistake the account user immediately deleted the post, but it was too late. The eagle eye fans and trolls were too quick to take a screenshot of the post and make it go viral on the internet.

pic.twitter.com/aq0aJyd1qf — Indian Celebrities Doing Drunk Posts (@cringeindian) February 13, 2022

Soon after this, the trolls went on to share this mishap on Twitter. Check them out below:

The last one though 😂 pic.twitter.com/gh8Ar4jLcb — Prasad (@prasadu07) February 13, 2022

Why did they post that?? 😭 — Pramit (@pramitheus) February 13, 2022

OMG just watched #GehraiyaanOnPrime and my mind is completely blown away by the fact that Ananya Pandey's acting is not the worst thing in the movie, it's the plot. Art ke naam pe kuch bhi banaoge chutiyo? i want my time back.#GehraiyaanReview — Roshan Rai  (@ItsRoshanRai) February 11, 2022

This is what happened when dharma insta account handles by alia bhatt — vinayak ~ᴰʰᵃᵃᵏᵃᵈ (@jotaro2712) February 13, 2022

Lol , admin has watched it twice I think 😂 — Nirvana☘ (@MilifeMyChoices) February 13, 2022

Talking about the film, Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra and is available on Amazon Prime Videos. The movie revolves around four millennials played by Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa and their pretty twisting romance.

