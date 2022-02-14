Basking in the success of her career, Alia Bhatt is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film will finally see the light of the day next week. As the actress is currently on a promotional spree, she’s been revealing some unknown facts about her and her film.

Apart from the Raazi actress, the film also stars Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo along with Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Recently, Alia was asked about her equation with Gangubai co-star Ajay, Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan and Sadak 2 co-star Sanjay Dutt. The Student Of The Year actress revealed that one of her co-stars amongst these asks her to call him ‘chachu’, but guess who is it? Read on.

During her latest interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, Alia Bhatt revealed what difference she has in her equation with Shah Rukh Khan and her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star Ajay Devgn. She told him, “With Ajay sir, I didn’t have that much time to spend with him on the film. We didn’t have time to really become friends like that. With Shah Rukh, it’s very different. We really got along and even though it was limited, I spent a lot of time with him beyond the shoot because we promoted the film (Dear Zindagi) together.”

“SRK is somebody I am very comfortable with. He, I can say, is my friend because I have spent way more time with him. But I can tell you I can be friends with Ajay Devgn also. I am a friendly person,” Alia Bhatt added further.

When asked about Sanjay Dutt, Alia revealed that the veteran actor often asks her to call him Chachu. She told Siddharth, “Sanju is different. He always treats me like a baby because of his relationship with my dad. He is always like, ‘Call me chachu’. That’s the way he likes it.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on February 25, 2022.

