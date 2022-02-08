Ajay Devgn has his working calendar super stuffed and one can see his back-to-back films getting geared up for their release. Among all of his awaited releases, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi stand as the most exciting ones. Despite being in cameo appearances, fans are eagerly waiting to watch their beloved star in these two biggies.

Advertisement

Interestingly, in both films, Ajay will be playing a character that is a part of the past. Speaking about Ajay’s screen presence in Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actor is having quite a satisfying role with greater duration. On the other hand, in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the role is a shorter one but has an important part to play. Irrespective of the duration, the actor has been paid handsomely for both cameos. The sum for the latter one is out of this world!

Advertisement

If reports are to be believed, Ajay Devgn has been paid an amount of 11 crores for his cameo in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor had allotted 11-12 days for the film’s shoot, so it’s almost 1 crore per day fees for him. If we talk about his RRR’s fees, it’s something unimaginable. Reportedly, the actor has got 35 crores for his cameo in Rajamouli’s magnum opus. If we combine, it’s 46 crores for two cameos which is almost 50 crores in the pocket!

Speaking of Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film releases on 25th February, while RRR releases on 25th March.

On the work front, apart from the aforementioned biggies, Ajay Devgn will be also seen in Runway 34 alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and others. He also has Maidaan, Thank God, Chanakya, Kaithi remake, and others biggies in his kitty. He’ll be also seen in his first-ever web series, Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness.

Must Read: Exclusive! Deepika Padukone Feels Lucky To have Ranveer Singh As Her Husband: “I Also Wake Up In The Morning Having Breakfast Feeling Content”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube