Lata Mangeshkar left us a day before yesterday. As the saying goes, “people die, their legacy remains”, we just can’t get enough of the tremendous work the legendary singer has done in the music industry. After her demise, some lesser-known stories about the Bharat Ratna recipient are coming to light, and today, we’ll be taking a look at one of those.

Many of Lata didi’s fans would be aware that she was very choosy about her songs, especially post 1990. Yesterday, we shared how she once took a dig at songs like Halkat Jawani for their obscene lyrics. Much before that, the singer had rejected the song after reaching the studio. What really went wrong? Below is all you need to know.

It was for the 1991 release, First Love Letter, producer Pahlaj Nihalani had offered Lata Mangeshkar to croon one song. However, she turned it down after reaching the studio as she found the lyrics obscene. The song was titled ‘Kambal Na Hatao…”. As Lata didi found the words inappropriate, she asked Nihalani to offer the song to her sister Asha Bhosle, who eventually ended up singing it.

While talking to ETimes, Pahlaj Nihalani shared, “Lata ji came to me personally and said that she cannot sing that song. It wasn’t obscene; it was just that Manisha and Vivek were hiding under a blanket from a swarm of bees. Later, Lata ji suggested that I should ask Asha Bhosle instead to lend her voice to that song. Asha agreed. It was all done very amicably. Lata ji was a very gentle lady.”

From time to time, Lata Mangeshkar has taken a dig at new Bollywood songs over their double meaning lyrics, and the veteran maintained distance with such songs all through her career.

