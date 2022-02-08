Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most inspirational Television beauty. From her down to earth attitude to her weight loss journey, she has given notes time and again. The actress wrote a condolence post for late legend Lata Mangeshkar recently. Things got upside down when she was accused of copying it. Read details and also befitting response.

The entire country mourned the loss of the late legend, Lata Mangeshkar. Also known as the Nightingale of India, she passed away on 6th February due to multi-organ failure. The singer was cremated in Mumbai with full state honours. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor amongst others paid their last respects.

Divyanka Tripathi like many others, took to social media to pay a tribute. “You have left our nation in a void today Lata ji. Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today. RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji,” she tweeted.

A troll took to the comment section and wrote, “From where u copied these lines”

From where u copied these lines — D Sharma (@DSharma1982) February 7, 2022

Divyanka Tripathi did not hold herself back and gave a befitting response. The actress responded, “Thanks for ‘very indirectly’ indicating that I write well. Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai!”

Check out her tweet below:

Thanks for 'very indirectly' indicating that I write well.

Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai! https://t.co/JxBj7popVO — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) February 7, 2022

In no time, fans also bombarded the comment section and slammed the troll for his accusations!

Meanwhile, many others including Karisma Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also shared fond memories and remembered Lata Mangeshkar.

It is also reported that sister Asha Bhosle broke down post the funeral of her dear sister.

