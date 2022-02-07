Tejasswi Prakash was a household name even before she made an appearance in the television reality show Bigg Boss 15. She has a very fun-loving and bold personality which seems to resonate well with the audience. As the actor is now a part of Naagin 6, she recently opened up about the role and the producer of the show Ekta Kapoor, through a brief Instagram session.

For the unversed, Tejasswi won the Bigg Boss 15 title last week while Pratik Sehajpal, who was also an audience favourite, won the second place. There was a lot of scrutiny around Teja’s win mainly because a part of the audience felt that Pratik was a more deserving contestant. However, her fans were quick to come to her rescue, highlighting how she was the most entertaining housemate throughout the season.

In a recent Instagram live session, Tejasswi Prakash opened up about bagging the lead role in Naagin 6 and her expectations from the upcoming season. She shed some light on how she is a fan of Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan but made it clear that she wants the sixth season to be better than the first one.

“I like all the seasons but the first season of Naagin is my favorite because it had Mouni and Adaa and I mean what a bar they have set, and Mouni is so hot…But I really want my season to do even better than that”, Tejasswi said.

Complaining about how Ekta Kapoor did not cast her in any of her previous serials, Tejasswi Prakash said, “In the Bigg Boss house I used to tell Karan (Kundrra) that, what problem does Ekta mam have with me, why she doesn’t cast me in her serials and when she came on the show I asked her why she doesn’t cast me in the serial and she had told me she would cast me soon but I didn’t know it would be Naagin Season 6 and she is overwhelmed to be a part of the show.”

