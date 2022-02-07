Many times there are reports about actors not gelling up with their co-stars, more than Bollywood actors; telly stars make news for such incidents. Something similar had happened between Karan Kundrra and Saanvi Talwar while they played the lead characters in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. As per reports, the two actors never liked working with each other since day one, gradually their differences grew and the two ended up slapping each other.

Kundrra recently came out of the Bigg Boss 15 where he was declared as the 2nd runner up, Pratik Sehajpal 1st runner up, while Tejasswi Prakash took home the winner’s trophy. The actor was loved for his stint in the house, be it his love angle with Teja or his strong bond with Umar Riaz, fans were super impressed with his journey in the Salman Khan-led show.

Back in 2015, Karan Kundrra starred in Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum with Saanvi Talwar. As per insiders from the show, the two were always seen at each other’s loggerheads. Their hatred grew over the course of the show and one day they slapped each other.

As per the Times of India report, Karan Kundrra was supposed to kiss Saanvi Talwar in the scene while the actress had to retaliate with a slap. However, Kundrra started kissing her even before the cue, but the actress followed the script and went on to slap him. Unfortunately, Talwar hit Karan a little too hard due to which the actor lost his cool.

Things didn’t end well, as the Love School host went to the actress’ vanity where he slapped and verbally abused her.

Later Saanvi Talwar spoke about the incident with the news portal and told, “The incident has left me shaken. I don’t think any woman should be subjected to such atrocious behaviour. What disturbed me more was that no one stopped Karan Kundrra while he slapped and abused me. Others came to pacify me much later. I don’t wish such a thing to happen to anyone and I hope the production house takes appropriate action so that this doesn’t happen again. But the show must go on and I will continue to shoot.”

While a source close to Karan Kundrra said, “Saanvi has grown too fond of Karan but he doesn’t reciprocate. The scene didn’t require her to slap him hard, yet she did. That upset him.”

