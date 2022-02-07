Being a popular face is not easy as we have often seen artists getting trolled and online hate for the things they post on social media or their views. Similarly, Ankita Lokhande who is currently a prominent face was recently shamed by netizens for being insensitive as the nation lost the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Scroll down below to know what happened.

The singer passed away on Sunday morning due to multiple organ failures. She was already in the hospital for a month where she was being treated for COVID. Her health started deteriorating last week and yesterday the nightingale of Bollywood took her last breath in Breach Candy hospital.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande recently shared a video on Instagram where she was seen enjoying a car ride along with grooving on Palak Tiwari’s debut song Bijlee Bijlee. However, her post didn’t go well with netizens as many shamed her for being insensitive as she shared the post on the day of Lata Mangeshkar’s demise.

In the video, Ankita Lokhande was in the car with her husband Vicky Jain and she was grooving on Bijlee Bijlee. She shared the post with a smiley emoji in caption but the actors faced netizens wrath for sharing the happy video on the same day Lata Mangeshkar died.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

Reacting to her post, netizens slammed her and wrote, “Thoda condolence dikha lo madam ye sab kal bhi kar sakti ho…” another user wrote, “Have some shame.. When whole nation is mourning for Lata Di demise, you are posting videos of dancing and enjoying..that too when you are from same fraternity. A shameless woman who got the fame from death of her Ex Boyfriend..” a third user commented, “Are you mad??? @lokhandeankita.. A legendary singer passed away today morning in ur city.. Atleast stop posting ur nonsense videos for today.. Shameless to tum pehle si hi ho,” a fourth user wrote, “U r such shameless.. U have time for useless things but not for condolences the condolence of Legend Lata Mangeshkar ji.”

Later, Ankita Lokhande shared condolence message for Lata Mangeshkar. Along with the picture of the legendary singer, the actress wrote, “Shayad phir is janam main mulakat ho na ho. May your soul rest in peace.”

