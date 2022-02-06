Erica Fernandes has been away from the Television screens for a while now. The actress was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi alongside Shaheer Sheikh. Fans do miss her, but she keeps them updated via her social media platforms. The actress is now opening up about her past relationship. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

Erica has recently opened up about many unknown experiences from the past. She revealed how she was skinny-shamed in the South industry and was made to wear pads all the time. Now, the actress is speaking about her breakup.

Advertisement

As most know, Erica Fernandes was in a relationship for quite a long time. However, she remained tight-lipped about who the man was. Talking about it all, the actress told Bollywood Bubble, “It was kind of an off-and-on relationship that I had for about three and a half years. But, it didn’t work.”

“People comment on why have I never mentioned who was my boyfriend at that point of time. Because I have never mentioned anybody’s names before because that’s respect. You know, no one wants the world to know their name or who I am with. That’s the respect I have shown. It should be like that,” Erica Fernandes continued.

The post-breakup phase has been difficult for Erica. But she says she’s learnt from it.

“I have fallen twice and become stronger. And that has made me a very strong person. So, the next person I know, I know I’m not going to have someone who takes me for granted,” Erica Fernandes concluded.

Well, let’s hope the next one is forever for Erica. Fingers crossed!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates.

Must Read: Lock Upp Exclusive! Kangana Ranaut’s Show Will Not Restrict Itself In Terms Of N*dity, Abuses Or Intimate Scenes?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube