Karan Patel enjoys a huge fan following across the country not just for his commendable acting skills but also for straightforward attitude. His work in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite actor Divyanka Tripathi was heavily appreciated by the audience, making him one of the most popular actors of the television world.

In a recent interaction, his wife, Ankita Bhargava Patel opened up on the merciless trolling she had to go through when she suffered a miscarriage and how Karan supported her during that time.

For the unversed, Ankita and Karan tied the knot in May 2015 when the latter was still a part of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Ankita, on the other hand, was famous for her work in the show Dekha Ek Khwaab, where she played the character of Princess Unnati. She also appeared in shows like Ekk Nayi Pehchaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which was a massive hit during its time.

In a recent interaction with ETimes, Ankita Bhargava opened up on the subject of social media trolling and how badly it can affect a person.

Speaking about getting trolled for her marriage with Karan Patel, Ankita said, “When I got married to Karan, the trolling was at a height, another lever, for whatever reasons. When Divyanka (Tripathi) got married, the trolling got a little better. Then Mehr happened and when I wasn’t releasing her photographs, the trolling again shot up.”

She further explained how Karan lost his calm when the trolls brough their daughter Mehr into the picture, “It was only when I got badly trolled after I miscarried was when Karan lost his calm and made some multiple posts about the ugly trolling happening. Once somebody trolled Mehr and Karan lost his sh*t. What happens is once when you calmly post something on Instagram, some of them stop trolling, some become even worse. I feel, sometimes ignoring is better but sometimes, giving back to them is very important”, Ankita Bhargava stated.

