Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most influential and prominent telly stars. The actress often makes headlines for various reasons which include everything from good to bad. However, the actress knows how to handle every situation. Similarly, recently some unknown newsgroups started speculations that the actress was cheating on her husband Vivek Dahiya. Addressing the rumours she has now slammed those reports and how they are spreading fake news about her.

Advertisement

In January 2016, the actress got engaged to her Ye Hai Mohabbatein co-actor Vivek and they got married in the same year on July 8 in Bhopal. Since their marriage, the couple has become couple goals as they never leave a chance to impress their fans with lovely photos and videos together.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Divyanka Tripathi spoke about how she was judged for wearing certain kinds of clothes and spending time with her male friends. She told, “I was told that I am the one in saree’s so how can I wear small clothes. Some even had the audacity to message my sister ‘Why don’t you teach your sister something. How can she be wearing small clothes.’”

Speaking about her cheating rumours by some YouTube channels, Divyanka Tripathi adds, “One of my friends, who is very dear to me like a brother, recently on his birthday hugged me. He was really pampering me because he is like a brother to me and said ‘Divyanka you know, I am very happy that you are here today’ we spoke a lot. These pseudo newsgroups who are just starting out on YouTube like mushrooms. Those mushroom-like newsgroups published the news that Divyanka is having an affair behind Vivek’s back. This is how actors get work, see what he did with Divyanka. What the hell! First of all, we don’t live in that era, where a girl has to stay under a veil and no one can touch her.”

Slamming those online channels, Divyanka Tripathi says, “Hello, I know about my values. No one needs to come and tell my sister who is hugging me. My sister has given me very good values. And the comments, the comments on YouTube, you read. Which regressive era are you living in, a girl knows about her right and wrong. Even if she is cheating on her husband, this is her own life. This is between me and my husband, who are you to create rumours about it. But people don’t know to not cross that thin line.”

Must Read: Bigg Boss Fame Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak Arrested Over Allegedly Instigating Board Students’ Protest; FIR Registered!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube