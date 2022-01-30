Divyanka Tripathi is currently one of the most loved and talented telly stars. The actress who rose to fame with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite Karan Patel has had her fair share of struggles in the past. Now that she has come a long way, the actress has now opened up about facing the casting couch and reveals getting threats of ruining her career.

The actress was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 where she emerged as the 1st runner up. Apart from this, the actress often makes headlines for various reasons. Majorly she’s on the news due to trolls and her badas* comebacks.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Divyanka Tripathi recalls meeting various kinds of people during her initial days and facing the casting couch. The actress also claims that people try to take advantage of newcomers in several ways and lure them to believe that every beginner had the same experience.

Talking to the entertainment portal, Divyanka Tripathi said, “You finish a show, and then your struggle starts again. There was a time when there was no money. I had to pay my bills, EMIs, etc. There was a lot of pressure. Then an offer comes, ‘You have to be with this director and you’ll get a big break’. But why me? I was told that ‘you are really intellectual, this, that.’ Selling it off like my life will be made just by that and everyone is doing it.”

Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress added, “This is before the #MeToo movement. People who make such offers, they will convince you in such a way that everyone in the industry is doing it. This is how they lure you that if you don’t do it then you will stay behind.”

Divyanka Tripathi further shares, “Nothing can happen in your career. In fact, they have sometimes gone to the level that if you don’t do it then we will ruin your career. But I would have a lot of fun because I knew this was all rubbish. I had seen it in the beginning; I had got my first job based on my talent. So if I got my first job based on my talent, so the next will also be the same.”

