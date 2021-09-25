Advertisement

Kamya Panjabi and Rubina Dilaik starrer Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii’s shoot came to an end. However, it has affected Kamya so much that she cried her heart out as the director said, ‘pack-up.’ Talking about her long-running show, the actress revealed why the daily soap is close to her heart and how it helped her battle depression after Karan Patel got married in 2015.

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii ran for five long years before makers decided to put a full stop to the show.

In a conversation with ETimes, Kamya Panjabi opened up about her love for the show, she said, “I cried a lot when the director announced pack-up. I didn’t leave the set for a couple of hours. It has been a few days since the shoot wrapped up, but I continue to feel low.”

She further adds that it wasn’t an individual or a sudden decision to end the show; everyone agreed with the verdict, she said, “It was planned aur sabki razamandi thi isme. Shakti is a brand, which started on a beautiful note, and I am glad that it has ended on a high instead of being dragged unnecessarily. Bas yahi hai ki koi dhakke maar ke nikaale usse achha aap izzat se nikal jaao (smiles). Today, many shows are returning with the second season and I am sure Shakti will come back, too.”

Shakti was offered to Kamya Panjabi when she was going through the worst phase of her life, back then she had just broken up with actor Karan Patel but the show gave her a new life, “Shakti has given me a new life. I was in depression when I joined the show. Karan got married in 2015, and I was in no position to work for almost a year. I was in a very bad state when I joined the show in 2016. Iss show ne mujhe zinda rakha aur ek nayi zindagi dee. I immersed myself in work and got out of that phase gradually.”

The actress concludes by saying, “I am not the kind of person who would say, ‘Oh! I need a break, go for a holiday and rejuvenate’. I am a workaholic and I worship my job. I am meeting my friends, who I couldn’t earlier as I was caught up with the shoot of Shakti. I am waiting for my husband (Shalabh Dang) to arrive in Mumbai so that I can have a gathering with my Shakti team at my home. After that, I will go to Delhi.”

Apart from Kamya Panjabi, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii also featured, Rubina Dilaik, Cezanne Khan, Sudesh Berry and Simba Nagpal.

