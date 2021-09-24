Advertisement

Anu Malik is a Bollywood singer who has given the industry many tracks from Gori Gori to Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyali and can be described as a man that is very particular about his music. However, let’s go back to the past and see why Anu was pissed at Kapil Sharma and his singing on the show Star Ya Rockstar.

In an old video that was released on the internet, the “Koi Jaye To Le Aaye” singer was seen having an argument with singer Mika Singh over Kapil Sharma. The now “Kapil Sharma Show” fame was once a participant on a singing reality show called Star ya Rockstar where he sang Haule Haule from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

What didn’t settle well with Anu Malik was that the comedian forgot the lyrics while singing. Stating his judgment on Kapil’s performance the singer said, “It is not acceptable. Because I feel, as a judge, I need to be fair with everybody. You forgot and you tried, and I noticed your fellow contestants encouraging you, but I come from the music industry and I cannot ignore these mistakes. I can’t forgive it. I’m a little upset. You strive harder, I really liked your voice in a few places.”

Alisha Chinai liked Kapil Sharma’s performance but also agreed with Anu Malik’s judgment saying that “On the whole it can better, but it is unforgivable. This is a competition, everyone is competing, if you make even one mistake, we can’t let it go. We have to be a little strict.”

Mika on the other hand, after noting the feedback from his fellow judges advised Kapil to play around with the words if he forgets the lyrics. He then mocked Anu saying that “Like Anu Ji, he’s a big fan of Michael Jackson and I guess he doesn’t understand the lyrics of his songs.”

Anu retaliated, “I am such a huge fan of Michael Jackson…” but Mika interrupted and said, “Sing one song of Michael Jackson.”

“But why should I?” he reacted. “You have to prove it na,” Mika explained. The debate between the two ended when “Tumse Milke Dil Ka” artist said the whole show goes wrong if anyone forgets the lyrics of a song.

Presently Kapil is hosting his comedy show which is the famous “The Kapil Sharma Show” which is currently going with its second season. The upcoming episode will star Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif, and Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.

