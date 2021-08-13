Advertisement

Indian Idol 12 is close to its grand finale but the controversies cease to end. We saw Amit Sana, Prajakta Shukhre amongst others call out the show over their sob stories yesterday. Today, it is Abhijeet Sawant who is drawing a comparison between his season with Anu Malik and Sonu Nigam vs now. Read on for details.

A lot of people have called out the show over always praising contestants. Kishore Kumar’s son Amit Kumar slammed the Channel for asking him to laud the poor performances by the contestant. Now, Abhijeet is opening up about how things used to be far different when the show started.

Abhijeet Sawant told Times Of India, “I remember I used to be very scared that Anu Malik or Sonu Nigam might pass a harsh remark and think that it would stay life-long with me. There is no such thing happening now. Whatever is being rolled out is not for the contestants, it is only the audience that is being served…It’s all become a business, and a cut-throat one at that.”

Just not that, Abhijeet Sawant even opened up on the sob stories during his season. He continued, “I remember at one point in Season 1 of Indian Idol, we had got disturbed about the sympathy wave that a certain contestant was running away with. Let me tell you that (we) were made to sit down and counselled.”

As most know, Abhijeet was the winner of Season 1.

Currently, Indian Idol 12 is witnessing a tough competition between its Top 6 finalists – Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, Sayali Kamble, Mohd Danish, Shanmukhapriya and Nihal Tauro.

Indian Idol 12 grand finale is scheduled to take place on 15th August.

