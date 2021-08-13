Advertisement

Indian Idol 12 finale is all set to take place on 15th August. For the first time ever in the history of Indian television, a reality show will be on air for 12 hours. To achieve this feat, the team is giving its sweat and blood. Aditya Narayan, host of the season, is now revealing some unknown deets.

Season 12 is Aditya‘s second collaboration with Indian Idol. It’s like family to him and he is used to its shooting schedules. But now, as the show is all set to go on air with a 12-hour long episode, Aditya and the team are running extremely busy. Sharing the experience of the shoot, the host revealed some interesting details and surprises from the finale.

Aditya Narayan shared, “We are shooting the grand finale over a period of five days because it’s a 12-hour finale. The winners will be announced live. But the rest will be pre-recorded. A large chunk of shooting will happen on August 15 itself,” as per the report in Bollywood Hungama.

Aditya Narayan even shared what are the surprises for his fans. “I am performing with my father and with Shanmukhapriya. Mika Singh, Javed Ali, Amit Mishra are also performing. Bharati Singh and her husband Harsh, and Jay Bhanushali will help me with the hosting since it’s a 12-hour finale,” he said.

The celebrity host-singer even revealed of getting aligned with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for eight-time as a host.

“I will be hosting a new show after Indian Idol. Yes, I am hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The auditions have started. From September onwards I start shooting for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. I am looking forward to that as well,” Aditya concluded.

