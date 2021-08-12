Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most entertaining celebrities in the television industry. The beauty got married to Ritesh in 2019 and it came as a surprise to all her fans. Initially, fans thought that it was an entertainment gimmick but later he came out in public and spoke about how Rakhi is a ‘god’s gift’ to him. Scroll down to read the scoop below.

Rakhi got married to Ritesh in the UK and shared pics on her Instagram account and took the internet by storm.

Advertisement

Talking to Spotboye, Ritesh confirmed his marriage with Rakhi Sawant and said, “I have never seen a woman like her. I think she is superior than me,” and further added that he wouldn’t want to change a thing about her and said ”her outspokenness… she is very frank and I think that’s a great virtue.”

Initially, netizens couldn’t believe the news of Rakhi Sawant’s marriage with Ritesh and reacting to the same speculation, he said, “How does it matter whether what people think about my existence? Let them believe or not. I have a family. Rakhi has a family. We are both happy. That’s all that matters.”

The businessman further added, “I am a very simple man, who goes to work at 9 am and is home by 6 pm. I know there are some people who don’t believe that I exist, when Rakhi announced her marriage. But here I am, talking to you. Rakhi may be a different person in front of the camera, but she is a wonderful person at heart.”

When asked if he has asked his wife Rakhi Sawant not to ‘bold scenes’ in films, Ritesh said, “That’s right. She is married now, she has a new life. Who would like his wife to go bold on screen? By the way whatever she told you in that interview was true to every word. I was her fan from the day I saw her in her interview with Prabhu Chawla. And, I have seen almost all her work till date.”

For more entertainment updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Arshi Khan Reacts To Ridhima Pandit Mimicking Her On Bigg Boss OTT: “People Have Enjoyed Watching Me, So…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube