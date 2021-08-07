Advertisement

Sherlyn Chopra has been speaking against Raj Kundra ever since his arrest took place. She even accused him of s*xual assault and claimed that he described his marital relations with Shilpa Shetty as ‘complicated.’ Amidst it all, the actress is being questioned in the p*rnography case and has revealed details of the same.

During the previous questioning, Sherlyn said that Raj visited her house unannounced. He began kissing her, even while she was resisting it. She then told him that she keeps her professional and personal life apart and does not involve married men. To this, Kundra had allegedly responded saying his relationship is stressful with his wife Shilpa Shetty.

Now, Sherlyn Chopra has opened up on all that she was questioned during questioning in the p*rn case. The actress told Times Of India, “They asked me about my agreement with Armsprime and what the terms and conditions of the contract were. They even asked about how many videos I shot with them and who all were a part of the content production. They also asked, ‘Raj Kundra ke sath mere kaise sambandh the’ and what about the other companies owned by him, ‘do you have any information about them’?”

Sherlyn Chopra continued, “The whole day was spent sharing the information. Even I asked if there are any more questions, please ask as I want justice for all the women, artists who have been victims of this pornography racket.”

Meanwhile, Sherlyn also slammed Rakhi Sawant who previously claimed that Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty are innocent.

Reacting to the statement made by Rakhi Sawant, Sherlyn Chopra responded, “People like Rakhi Sawant, who comes forward and says that Raj Kundra is this, Shilpa Shetty is that, ‘Jai Jai Kaar karte hain’, should understand that they shouldn’t make any generic statements without checking the facts,” she said. She had previously spoken out against Poonam Pandey, who voiced her support for Raj’s wife, actor Shilpa Shetty, for having been involved in the matter.”

