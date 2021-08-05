Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested last month by Mumbai Crime Branch for creating and publishing p*rnographic content on his app. As the case is under investigation, several actresses and models are coming to the fore revealing some shocking details.

Police claim that the businessman is one of the key conspirators in the alleged p*rn scandal. Kundra is alleged to have lured several women into p*rn scandal on the pretext of offering them a role in web series. Several models and actresses have corroborated the allegation.

Now Mumbai police crime branch has recorded statements of another victim in the adult film case. As per Times Now report, the victim had filed an FIR at Malvani police station and recorded her statement on Wednesday. In her statement, she has alleged that the accused had assured her private parts won’t be shown as she was just shooting intimate scenes. However, she got to know through a friend that her adult video is available on the app for a few days. The victim then realized that the entire video was “uploaded without any cuts, edits and her private parts were also shown in the video.”

Reportedly, the victim had signed a contract and was paid a few thousand rupees for the shoot.

Previously, Poonam Pandey also accused Raj Kundra and his associates of fraud, theft, and leaking her phone numbers. During her conversation with Times Of India, she said, “When I signed an MOU with them, which lasted for a month, it became clear that they were cheating and were extremely unprofessional. I terminated my contract with immediate effect. Getting into a professional collaboration with these people was the biggest mistake I made in my life. They are frauds. My life became an open book. I went through another level of trauma. I cursed myself for sharing my passwords and credentials with their team. When we reached out to Raj’s team, we were told that we won’t be paid until I signed a contract with them and started working with them again. I flatly refused. How could I do it knowing that these guys hacked into my accounts and personal space? Yeh log samajhte kya hain khud ko (Who do they think they are)?”

Mumbai police are currently trying to find a financial trail between the revenue of the app with Kundra‘s bank accounts or accounts linked with him. The development comes after the cops conducted a raid at Kundra’s Andheri office where a hidden cupboard was found. The police have recovered some documents from the raid.

