On a movie night, as Raj and Sheldon watch Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, they misidentify the film’s lead actress Amisha Patel as Aishwarya Rai.

In “The Bad Fish Paradigm,” Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) get into a furious argument about Bollywood divas. Sheldon queries whether Aishwarya Rai is the actress in question. After Raj affirms, the two argue passionately about her and Madhuri Dixit. Raj fiercely defends Aishwarya Rai, saying, “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess,” after Sheldon even goes so far as to dub her “a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit.”

The comedy of errors really starts to shine here: Amisha Patel, not Rai or Dixit, is the star of Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. Astute admirers have noticed this blatant error and have brought it to the attention of others in internet forums. The movie, a well-liked romantic thriller that marks Patel’s debut, does not include any of the females Raj and Sheldon quarrel about, as the fans pointed out.

The program’s many pop culture allusions are demonstrated by its acknowledgment of Bollywood, but this one joke has come to symbolize the show’s geek cred. Even though Raj is portrayed as an authority on Bollywood films, this scene comically undermines his knowledge. In its own distinctive style, the sitcom blended Western and Indian film, frequently playing with popular culture.

Sheldon, Howard (Simon Helberg), Raj, and Leonard (Johnny Galecki) have an unbreakable relationship despite their comedic missteps. Even as they skirt these cute mistakes, their mutual love of science fiction, superheroes, and video games forms the core of the series. The show’s protagonists make mistakes in numerous episodes, yet they always do so with charm and fun.

Because of their camaraderie and the show’s brilliant storytelling, Sheldon and Raj continue to win over viewers despite their occasional slip-ups with Bollywood trivia. This shows that even the most nerdy of us can laugh at ourselves sometimes for our pop culture ignorance.

