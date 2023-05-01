While NBC’s Friends was one of the most loved sitcoms from 1994 to 2004, CBS’s The Big Bang Theory took over the mantle in 2007 and reigned till 2019. Starring Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali) and more, the show was 12 seasons long and filled with a lot of interesting trivia.

And we are here to tell you about one of them. We will begin by telling you that the makers of the show – and its cast, fooled you every time they walked up and down to their 4th-floor apartment (thanks to their science experiment busting the lift). Want to know all about it? Read on!

During an appearance on UK’s Channel 4 Sunday Brunch show (via screenrant), Kunal Nayyar opened up about how they filmed the stair scenes on The Big Bang Theory’s stairwell scenes. The actor who played Raj Koothrappali revealed that the production team had to build the set inside a studio because they weren’t in an actual building, aka on location. This resulted in there being only one flight of stairs. So how did they shoot the scenes?

Speaking about it, Kunal Nayyar said that this led to actors having to run down to the bottom of the stair a few times in each scene to make it look like they were climbing to the fourth floor. The Big Bang Theory actor was quoted saying, “The way it works is, you go down the stairs, and then they yell, ‘Hold.’ They change the scenery from like if the apartment says 1a it suddenly says 2a or 3. They change the set so it looks exactly like another floor. You run back up the stairs, that go nowhere, and then you walk back down as if it’s a new floor.”

Did you know this trivia about The Big Bang Theory? Well, we are sure, given the way the characters were acting and their dialogues, we are sure 99% of you wouldn’t have realized it.

