Popular American sitcom, The Big Bang Theory has landed itself in hot soup for its derogatory remarks regarding Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. The series streams on both Netflix and Prime Video, but the former has been slammed with a legal notice for the demeaning remark. The show starring Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar and others received legal notice for it and now senior actress turned politician Jaya Bachchan has criticised the dialogue from one of the early seasons and shared her opinion on it. Scroll down to know what Mrs Bachchan has to add to the entire controversy.

In one of the episodes of the show’s early seasons, Parson’s character Sheldon Cooper compares Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit. He was in a conversation with Nayyar’s character, Raj Koothrappali. The comment passed by Nayyar’s character has now stirred controversy. Parsons’ Cooper calls Aishwarya “a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit” in the scene, to which Nayyar’s Koothrappali replies, “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute.”

A report in the Times of India states that they approached Jaya Bachchan to ask her opinion on The Big Bang Theory fiasco. As per that she is evidently furious about it. The senior actress said, “Is this man (Kunal Nayyar) insane? Badi gandi zubaan hai. He needs to be sent to the mental asylum. His family should be asked what they think of his comment.”

Besides Jaya Bachchan, actress Dia Mirza and Urmila Matondkar shared their views on Kunal Nayyar’s demeaning remark on The Big Bang Theory. Dia said, “It is disrespectful and distasteful.” Urmila said, “What?! I have no idea about the whole episode, so I shouldn’t be commenting. But if it is true, it is beyond outrageous. It shows their extremely cheap mentality. Do they really think this is humorous?”

Political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar is the one who sent the online service Netflix a legal notice for it. He even wants them to remove the episode. For those who do not know, the scene takes place in The Big Bang Theory Season 2’s episode 1.

