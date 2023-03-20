Dia Mirza has been a part of the Bollywood industry for over two decades. The actress has been a part of many successful projects and has left a mark on audiences with her ethereal beauty & work. The actress, who will be soon seen in Bheed along with Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar, recently opened up about the initial days of her career and revealed she felt less like an artiste and more like a commodity. She also shared how female artists have to face a lot of stereotypes in the industry.

Dia is an inspiration for young women out there in many ways. Be it giving love a second chance to having a female priest in her wedding, and to even consciously making the right choices for the sake environment; there is a lot that we can learn from her. Recently, during a conversation, the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actress shared how she was pulled down when she became a producer, got married and became a mother.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking to Free Press Journal, Dia Mirza, who is all set for the release of her film Bheed based on the 2020 lockdown, talked about a lot of things including, choices of her films, artists being treated like a commodity, and how female artists still have to face a lot of stereotypes. Talking about her personal experience she said, “Female artistes still have to deal and contend with a lot of stereotypical conditions and approaches. It is given by a structure that really doesn’t help us. If my manager calls and pitches me a mother’s role, I have a standard reply, what’s the story?”

Dia Mirza further added, “A lot of people pulled me down when I became a producer, got married and became a mother. As women, we need to work harder to sustain. We have to constantly adapt and accommodate. There are so many people who also suggested that I correct my face.”

Dia also talked about the kind of work she was getting and revealed she wasn’t happy, so she took a sabbatical, did some workshops, and later worked in films like Sanju and Thappad.

For the unversed, Bheed starring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Pankaj Kapur, and Dia is slated to release on March 23, 2023.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra’s Not Being ‘Sample Size’ Remark Irks Netizens As Stylist Law Roach Claims That His Comments Were ‘Taken Out Of Context’: “Stop Crying When You’re Running…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News