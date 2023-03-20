Malaika Arora’s reality show, Moving In With Malaika, is quite a popular show at the moment. In the series, she has often opened up about her bond with her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan. The actress has revealed that they are on cordial terms and have respect for one another. The Dabangg 2 director recently discussed his equation with his ex-wife and their past as well. Scroll on to learn more.

Arbaaz and Malaika were one of the power couples in Bollywood. They tied the knot in 1998 and parted ways in 2017. The two never disclosed the reason for their separation and always spoke highly of each other after their divorce. They co-parent their son Arhaan Khan together.

During a recent interview with ETimes, Arbaaz Khan said that he and Malaika Arora maintain a cordial bond for the sake of their child. He said, “For the sake of your child at least, you can come together and create a scenario that is much needed. He is our child. We brought him into this world. It is our responsibility to take care of him.”

Arbaaz Khan also mentioned that while separated couples have issues, he and Malaika Arora are way past that phase. He added, “We have forgotten the past and realised that our entire life lies ahead. She has moved on, I have moved on. Where is the animosity or anger or frustration or anything like that? That’s gone.” The Hello Brother actor said that as parents, they prioritise their child and focus on his growth and wellbeing together.

The former couple is loved by many on social media, but a few haters troll them for being fake. Arbaaz said that he found these people naive as they did not know the nitty gritty about his relationship. “People are really naive if they think that Malaika and I have separated and we will only look out for ourselves. If parents who are separated, stop talking to each other it might end up causing trauma to the child, maybe to some extent.” He added that his family does not have this equation and added, “Arhaan has accepted that his father has moved on, his mother has moved on. He is doing fine, too.”

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have both admitted that they are better and happier after their divorce. They are raising their son right and doing their best, professionally and personally.

