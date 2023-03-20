Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are probably the most talked about couple in B-town; especially because of their individual star power. They are now proud parents to baby daughter Raha. While promoting his latest release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir got candid about his married life. He even shared his labour room experience and what he thinks of himself as a husband and father, to sum it up as a family man. Keep reading to find out what the TJMM star said!

For the unversed, the Brahmastra stars tied the knot in April last year in an intimate ceremony. They welcomed their daughter in November later that year. Both families were elated with joy along with the couple. Fans often want to know how their favourite stars feel in special moments like childbirth.

Ranbir Kapoor recently shared that experience on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show ‘What Women Want’. Recalling the time of Raha’s birth Ranbir said, “I was very good in the labour room. I had taken a sabbatical from work two-three months prior to her delivery and stayed in the hospital for a week.” Kareena didn’t miss the chance to praise her cousin as she said, “I would say you’re a lovely husband, Saif wouldn’t stay one night with me in the hospital.” The actor responded by saying, “I don’t think Alia would say that but I consider myself a good husband.”

Ranbir Kapoor further shared his experience about the time Alia Bhatt gave birth to their daughter. He said, “I got the opportunity to hold her the moment she was born after her umbilical cord was cut and that moment will be etched in the core memory of my life. To witness her and Alia together for the first time when Alia held her close to her neck and chest – that was also a very magical moment for me.” And when Kareena asked him to rate himself as a father on a scale of 1 to 10, the Sanju actor rated himself with 7.

Ranbir Kapoor also shared how he felt when he found out that he and Alia were going to be parents. He recalled, “It was delightful. There was no other emotion except for excitement.” He added, “We have a good amount of help, yet still for the first two months at least, we had a lot of sleepless nights because when you have the excitement of your first child and she is sleeping between us in bed, you’re alert even with just a little bit of movement.”

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Animal opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

