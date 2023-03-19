Amanda Cerny has been currently grabbing all the eyeballs over her Playboy cover. The beauty showcased her ‘platinum bunny’ avatar and has left the fans drooling. But Indian followers are going crazy over her performance on Dilbar that was originally performed by Nora Fatehi. Netizens feel Bollywood is calling her and below are all the details you need.

As most know, Amanda gained massive prominence in India when her uncanny resemblance to Jacqueline Fernandez was noticed by the internet. They even met in September 2018 and netizens went berserk. The social media sensation even visited India in March 2019 for the YouTube fan fest.

Amanda Cerny took to her Instagram yesterday and shared a video of her performing to Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate. While the details of the event are unknown, one could see cameras shooting her as she showcased her s*xy Bollywood moves on the stage. The beauty was dressed in silver shimmery attire as she grooved to Nora Fatehi’s song.

The video left her Indian fans in awe and many even went on to say that Amanda Cerny gave a tough competition to Nora Fatehi. Others suggested her to try her luck in Bollywood.

A user wrote, “So much better than Nora”

Another commented, “Learn little bit HINDI, You have very much scope in Bollywood!!! 🔥🔥🔥 Fire performance!!!”

A user wrote, “@amandacerny Indian cinema is calling you ”

“@amandacerny You are such a Bollywood Actress material you have no idea!!! Looks, Acting, Comic Timing, You got it all,” a comment read.

Aren’t these some killer moves?

