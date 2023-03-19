Janhvi Kapoor Oozes Oomph In A Body-Hugging Black Bodycon Dress With A Plunging Neckline, Netizens Call Her “Kim Kardashian Of Bollywood”

Can we talk about Bollywood divas and not mention Janhvi Kapoor? That’s certainly not happening. The actress who made her debut with Dhadak has come a long way in her career. She’s now leading solo films like Mili, Gunjan Saxena, Good Luck Jerry, amongst others. And over the period of time, her fashion game has turned more sassy, fun and tempting! Her latest photo-op is proof, and netizens feel she’s the Kim Kardashian of Bollywood.

It would be safe to say that Janhvi knows the clothes that suit her body type. She’s often seen slipping into bodycon dresses and plunging necklines. But that fashion choice has often led to comparisons with Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the clan. This time was no different.

In a new set of pictures posted on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor could be seen oozing oomph in a black bodycon slip dress. She posed in front of the mirror, and one could not keep their eyes off her curvaceous figure. The actress let the attire do the talking as she pulled her hair in a clean bun. A pair of earrings and a black pair of heels completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor dropped a black heart in the caption as she shared the scintillating view. While sister Khushi Kapoor went on to call her a ‘s*xy gorl’, a section of viewers said she was looking like Kim K.

A user wrote, “Stop copying kardashians”

Another commented, “Janhvi you’re kim kardashian of Bollywood..”

“Jr Kim Kardashian,” read a comment.

“Kardashian lite,” a user reacted.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Janhvi Kapoor below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Bawaal. She also has Mr & Mrs Mahi in the pipeline.

