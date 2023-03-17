Jennifer Aniston is a living example of ageing backwards, as the actress has been leaving us all spellbound with her glamorous looks for the last three decades. Her style and fashion sense have been catching eyes ever since her role in the iconic sitcom Friends. During the Paris premiere of her upcoming film Murder Mystery 2, the actress channelled her inner Rachel Green and gave us a glimpse of what her life would look like if she had boarded that plane to the City of Lights. Read further for more details about her gorgeous look.

Jen is currently gearing up for the release of the second instalment in her crime comedy, Murder Mystery. The highly anticipated movie will also see Adam Sandler returning to his role as Aniston’s husband.

At the premiere, Jennifer Aniston arrived in a shimmery pale gold floor-length gown with spaghetti straps. The straight gown perfectly hugged the actress’ toned body. The glittery lines that went throughout her outfit complimented her figure and gave the look an extra edge.

She also carried a matching fur jacket with the dress. Check out her pictures shared by Netflix’s official Twitter handle.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston look✨magnifique ✨ at the Paris premiere of Murder Mystery 2 (March 31 on Netflix) 📸 Valentin Le Cron pic.twitter.com/HApcdyq6Vf — Netflix (@netflix) March 17, 2023

The We’re The Millers actress completed her look with minimalistic jewellery, which included a gold bangle, rings and a pair of hoop earrings.

Talking about her glamorous make-up, Jen sported a nude base with neutral blush and peach lipstick. The thin layer of mascara made her eyes pop and melted our hearts. She pulled off the iconic Rachel Green hairstyle with a middle partition as her straight blonde and slightly brown locks came down in layers.

Seeing her entire ensemble, fans cannot help but recall Friends Season 3 Episode 2 ‘The One Where No One’s Ready’ in which Jen pulled off a s*xy green sleeveless dress and made Ross and all of us drool.

What do you think about Jennifer’s look? Let us know in the comments.

