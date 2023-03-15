The world is obsessed with Dakota Johnson for all the right reasons. She is one of the most natural actresses in Hollywood, effortlessly bold, and knows how to switch her A-game on when it comes to fashion. Recently, Dakota attended a Gucci show in Milan and gave us another killer look to crush over. As the brand ambassador of Gucci, she opted for a sheer black bodysuit with a plunging neckline that exuded a boss-lady vibe. Scroll ahead to learn more.

Staying true to her signature style, the ‘Persuasion’ actress chose a maximalist Gucci attire for the event. The flattering silhouette and strategic layering made her outfit front-row-ready for the show, and we’re mighty impressed.

Dakota Johnson looked effortlessly s*xy and powerful in a sheer black bodysuit that flaunted a mesh pattern. She made a bold choice by opting for a no-bra look and covering the front partially with an oversized black blazer. The layering provided a bossy touch to the sensual attire, making the ensemble look incredibly classy. The actress added a feminine appeal to the risque outfit by pairing the top with a mini skirt. She completed the look by going for plain black pantyhose and knee-high boots in the same hue to keep the all-black theme in check.

Take a look at her pictures below:

dakota johnson at the gucci fashion show in milan (february 24, 2023). pic.twitter.com/an1twKFrQb — best of dakota johnson (@djohnsonfiles) February 24, 2023

In the accessories department, Dakota Johnson kept things dainty and blingy. The actress wore a delicate pearl necklace that suited the plunging neckline perfectly and carried a studded hobo bag in black with green straps. But, her kohled eyes, peachy lips, and blunt bangs in the recent outing give her a major dominatrix vibe. She played the character of a submissive in her movie, ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey‘ but when it comes to fashion she knows how to dominate.

The actress is definitely the queen of extravagant gowns and dazzling dresses on red carpets. But her recent spotting for the Gucci show proves that no one can carry bold see-through dresses better than her.

Dakota Johnson surely knows how to make the riskiest outfits look classy and elegant.

