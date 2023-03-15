Whenever a celebrity steps out, he or she always tries to put their best fashion foot forward as they are always under the camera scanner, and millions and millions of people follow them. Amber Heard knows the fashion trends and how to slay even while making casual appearances. She might have become a sensational personality for her trial cases, but she is also a fashionista and has repeatedly proven that. Today, we bring you a throwback set of pictures of when Amber walked the street in style, stomping on our hearts. Check out!

Amber maintains a social media platform, but as she gets followed by millions of fans, they also tend to share her fashionable looks and updates of her life on fan pages. During the trial case with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, the Aquaman actress was slammed and backlashed by many, but still, she didn’t lose on her fans who once loved her with all their heart.

Talking about fans, one of her fan pages shared these throwback pictures where Amber Heard literally wooed us with some black magic as she looked gorgeous. In the photos, Amber can be seen wearing a sheer mesh-patterned top while flashing her busty assets and curvaceous figure, which she paired with a satin thigh-slit skirt and completed the look with an overcoat. Her top featured a furry neck warmer that added an extra edge to her whole look.

Check out the post here:

With a full coverage foundation, blushed cheeks, defined brows, soft winged liner, mascara-laden lashes and dark red lips – she completed her makeup. Amber Heard opted for a statement pair of earrings and accentuated the look with black pump heels. For hair, the actress chose it to be minimalistic but edgy and did a multiple french braid hairdo.

The red lip and black outfit combo looked perfect on Amber Heard. What do you think? Would you like to see more of Heard’s fashion stories? Let us know!

