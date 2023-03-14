



Megan Fox is a walking angel on this Earth and there’s no denying that. While the actress is currently making headlines for the trouble in paradise with beau Machine Gun Kelly, we are drooling over her Vanity Oscars 2023 afterparty fashion ensemble. The actress wore a black Miss Sohee couture gown with a plunging neckline and her cleav*ge popping out as she debuted her red hair look and made heads turn with her appearance. Scroll below to see the pictures.

Megan is super popular among her fans worldwide and especially on social media with over 20 million followers on Instagram. She has removed all her Instagram posts as of now and fans are a little surprised about it while the trouble in her relationship with MGK is doing the rounds on social media. Nonetheless, her Oscars couture has gotten fans’ attention, as she rocked yet another ensemble like a queen.

Megan Fox donned a Miss Sohee couture figure-hugging gown in black colour that came with a plunging neckline where she displayed her busty cleav*ge. The gown also had mermaid sparkling detailing on the waist and the actress accessorised the look with a diamond necklace.

What stole the show was Megan Fox’s redhead and she donned a straight hairdo with a middle parting and looked breathtakingly s*xy in the ensemble.

For makeup, Fox went with blushed cheeks, heavy mascara eyes and nude lips to complete her look.

Take a look at her pictures below:

She is indeed a walking angel on this planet!

What are your thoughts on Megan Fox’s Vanity Oscars 2023 afterparty look? Tell us in the space below.

