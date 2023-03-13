Scarlett Johansson is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, and she deserves every bit of it. Several magazines have often named her one of the s*xiest women alive, and given her impeccable fashion sense and dazzling look, we aren’t surprised. In fact, her picture from a 2015 photoshoot proves that she’s one of the most alluring actresses in showbiz, and no one can do ‘bold and beautiful’ better than her.

While the ‘Black Widow‘ actress is not on social media platforms, her fans often share her stunning pictures online. We are currently obsessing over one such snap shared by her fans on Twitter, where she can be seen in a blazing black gown. From the plunging neckline to the muted makeup, everything about Scarlett’s look screams perfection. Scroll ahead to check out the pic.

Scarlett Johansson looks absolutely breathtaking in an elegant black gown in the picture. While the plunging neckline and flimsy straps make the dress look s*xy and classy, the cutout patterns on the skirt give the attire a delicate appeal.

check out the look below

The designer has infused a fun twist to the otherwise simple cocktail dress by adding a sheer cape at the back. It is attached to the skirt at the back and flaunts the same cutout pattern, making Scarlett Johansson look even more dreamy.

Scarlett wore her signature soft smokey eyes and nude lips for the makeup. The subtle Hollywood waves give her hairstyle an incredibly classy appeal and exude a retro vibe. She completed the look by adding a pair of statement pearl earrings and kept her neck bare.

Scarlett Johansson knows how to make any outfit look extraordinary and flaunt her graceful side every single time.

