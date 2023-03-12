Ana de Armas is currently on cloud 9. The Cuban and Spanish actress has been nominated in the ‘Best Actress’ category at the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars 2023) for her performance in Blonde. An Andrew Dominik directorial, the film (adaptation from the 2000 novel of the same name) is a fictionalized take on the life and career of American actress Marilyn Monroe, and that is precisely like whom she looked.

To the Netflix Oscar Nominee celebration held recently in LA, Ana celebrated the ‘The Blonde Bombshell’ and the pictures now circulating on the net are enough to seduce all. Scroll below to glimpse her ensemble and read about how she styled it.

To the pre-Oscar 2023 bash, held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday night, Ana de Armas opted to slay in a chic beige corset dress. The sparkly dress – that matched her skin tone to perfection was covered in clear sequins and shone like a million stars every time she made a move. The spaghetti-strapped dress featured a plunging neckline that teased fans with a hint of her cle*vage too.

The straight-fit dress – that emphasized her hips ended a little about her ankles. Ana de Armas paired the dress with matching high pumps and a golden box clutch with stonework. She accessorized with tiny diamond earrings and a simple bangle on her wrist.

When it comes to hair and makeup, Ana’s team celebrated Marilyn Monroe by giving the Blonde actress a glossy mulberry pout and light glittery eyeshadow across her lids with a hint of blush on her cheeks.

Check out Ana de Armas’ s*xy look at the Netflix Oscar Nominee Celebration in LA here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana De Armas ♡ (@forloveanadearmas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana de Armas in Ukraine 🌠 (@ana_de_armas_ukraine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana de Armas in Ukraine 🌠 (@ana_de_armas_ukraine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

From 1-10, rate Ana De Armas‘ pre-Oscar look here.

